The Hiawatha Red Hawks rolled into Hoyt on Friday night to take on the Royal Valley Panthers and exorcised their recent string of tough outcomes, as the Hawks kept the ball on the ground for much of the game and grinded out a 28-14 win over the Panthers.
The Red Hawks were able to overcome their own miscues in the contest, but were able to punish Royal Valley for their mistakes as Hiawatha scored in each quarter and cruised to the victory.
Hiawatha started cooking right away, as the Red Hawks took the opening kickoff and marched the ball down the field, with Cody Nevels picking up chunks of yards on the ground, and the passing game contributing by drawing a pass interference call, as well as a completion to Trent Kolb that moved the team down to the five yard line. Quarterback Alex Rockey and the offensive line finished things off, converting for the score on a quarterback sneak from five yards out. Xavier Oldham completed the first of four extra points to go up 7-0 with eight minutes left in the first.
The Panthers would respond with their best drive of the game, ripping off a long run that moved Royal Valley down to the Hiawatha fifteen, then punching the ball into the end zone on a quarterback keeper of their own to cut the lead to 7-6 with three minutes to go in the quarter.
The teams traded turnovers on their next possessions, and the Red Hawk defense began to control the line of scrimmage. Hiawatha attempted a long field goal late in the second quarter, but could not convert, but the defense held the Panthers to a three and out, giving the offense a chance to put together a drive at the end of the half. Nevels started things off with a long run, followed by passes to Kolb and Ashton Rockey. Hiawatha narrowly avoided disaster, as a Panther defender cut under a deep pass to the goal line but could not gather in the interception. On the next play, Alex Rockey sprinted down the sideline to get the team inside the ten yard line, then finished off the drive with a rollout pass to Kolb in the end zone to go up 14-6 to end the half.
The Panthers opened the second half with a long drive that ate up much of the third quarter and knotted up the game at 14-14 with 5:35 left in the frame. Hiawatha would respond immediately, as Nevels and Rockey put together a dominating drive on the ground, taking turns ripping off double digit yard runs and push the ball down the field, with Nevels cashing in from 12 yards out with three minutes left to go up 21-14.
Royal Valley attempted to keep up with the Hawks, putting together another long drive, pushing the ball all the way to the goal line, but the Red Hawks forced a fumble at the goal line and recovered in the end zone to deny the Panthers. Hiawatha would respond by putting the game out of reach, as the combo of Rockey and Nevels again struck again and again, pushing the ball down the field, with Nevels eventually breaking through from the 13 yard line, as the Red Hawks put their stamp on the 28-14 win.
The Red Hawks are now 2-5 on the year and return home next week to take on Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.