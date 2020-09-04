Friday night’s long-awaited return to high school sports looked to be a nail biter between the Hiawatha Red Hawks and the visiting Troy Trojans, but the Hawks shook things up in the second half, running off three quick touchdowns late in the third and early in the fourth to stretch a 3-0 lead to a dominant 23-0 win.
Neither team had much luck moving the ball in the early going, with the lone exception coming on a long Troy drive on their first possession that culminated in a near miss, as a wide open receiver dropped a pass in the end zone on fourth down. The second quarter opened with each team turning the ball over on downs, before Hiawatha finally found some momentum.
A pass from Alex Rockey to Trent Kolb got things moving for the Red Hawks, then Rockey took off on a bootleg run to push the ball inside the red zone. A few plays later, Rockey plunged into the end zone on a quarterback keeper, only to have the play called back on a penalty. Hiawatha settled for a field goal attempt, with sophomore Xavier Oldham converting to give the Hawks the first points of the game with just under two minutes to go in the half. Troy marched the ball down the field on their next possession, completing pass after pass to the sideline and getting out of bounds, but with time running out the Trojans were twenty yards away from pay dirt, and Carson Gilbert locked up the lead heading the half, picking off a pass in the end zone to close the second quarter.
The 3-0 lead would hold up for most of a quarter. A Tyler Davis sack and an Ashton Rockey tackle on fourth down kept Troy under wraps early in the third, as two drives ground to a halt sandwiching a Troy interception. After Hiawatha then converted a fourth and short, the Red Hawks wound up punting four plays later, and the ball grazed off the Trojan returner and was gathered up by Davis. The Hawks would capitalize two plays later, as Rockey found a wide open Kolb sailing behind the Troy defense for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 1:26 left in the third to go up 10-0.
Things got wild from there, as a Josh Smith pass breakup glanced to Nelson King who scampered all the way to the Troy 15 yard line, setting up an 11-yard scramble for a touchdown by Rockey to put the Red Hawks up 17-0. Just moments later, Ashton Rockey sparked an unusual stretch of turnovers on three straight plays by picking off the Troy quarterback.
Hiawatha gave it right back on a low snap, and then Kolb got in on the action, securing an interception of his own. In one final twist of fate, Hiawatha would get on the board for the final time of the night just a few moments later, as yet another fumbled snap was gathered in by Cody Nevels, who then burst free on a 70-yard scoring romp to push the Red Hawk lead to 23-0, where it would stay until the final whistle, securing Hiawatha’s first shutout in five years.
Alex Rockey finished the night 10-19 passing for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception, also scoring one on the ground. Cody Nevels led all rushers in the game with 3 carries for 83 yards and a score, while DJ Sample had 1 carry for 18 yards and Tyler Davis carried 8 times for 9 yards. Kolb led the team in receiving, hauling in 8 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Ashton Rockey caught 1 pass for 8 yards and Joel Bryan grabbed 1 catch for 10 yards.
The win starts Hiawatha’s season on 1-0, with a trip to Perry Lecompton set for next Friday.
