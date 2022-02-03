The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Nemaha Central Thunder on Tuesday night, and both squads failed to figure out the Seneca squads, as the Hawks each took a loss on the night. The boys hosted Horton on Friday night, picking up a win against the Chargers.
The Lady Red Hawks opened the night with the Thunder, and it was clear from the early going that it was a different Nemaha squad than the one that Hiawatha beat by 8 points earlier in the season. The Thunder were constantly in Hiawatha’s passing lanes, and on the other end were passing with speed and precision. Perhaps more importantly, Nemaha Central did an excellent job of chasing Hiawatha off of the three point line, keeping their primary offensive weapon under wraps. The Lady Hawks balanced this out in the first quarter, putting together a strong inside presence, as the teams entered the second with Nemaha up 15-14.
The Thunder went on a run in the second quarter, outscoring Hiawatha 10-3 in the quarter to lead by 8 at halftime. The Red Hawks evened things up quickly in the third, getting the score to 25-25 on a pair of Darcy Lierz free throws. The rest of the game was a back and forth affair, but it was Nemaha Central seemed to always be a step ahead. Late in the fourth, the Hawks got within one, as Clara Lindstrom was fouled on a three point attempt and sank all three free throws, bringing the score to 44-41. From there, though, Nemaha converted at the other end, while Hiawatha was unable to scratch the scoreboard again, taking the 44-41 loss. Lindstrom finished with 15 points, with Lierz and Lakyn Leupold scoring 8 each, Bailey Pierce adding 7 and Sarah Madsen scoring 3.
In the boys game, a 14-14 first quarter tie was the best it would get for the Hawks, who are without leading scorer Carson Gilbert for a week, as Hiawatha saw Nemaha begin to pull away in the second quarter. The teams entered halftime with the Thunder leading 28-22. Both teams held serve in the third, as Nemaha led 47-38, but it was in the fourth quarter that things got out of hand, as the Thunder ran away with the 71-51. Joel Bryan and Mario Alcalde led the team with 11 points each, while Cameron Boswell clocked in with 9, Ashton Rockey and David Keo had 6 each, Brandt Barnhill finished with 5 and Tyler Davis scored 3.
The Red Hawks were in front the whole way against the Chargers, taking a 14-10 after the first into a 32-20 advantage at the half. In the second half, Hiawatha maintained that lead, going up 44-30 after three quarters and finishing it off with a 56-42 win Bryan rang up 20 points, with Rockey adding 12, Boswell contributing 6, Davis pitching in 5, Keo and Barnhill scoring 4 each, Gilbert pitching in 3 and Alcalde adding 2 points.
The boys are now sitting at 6-8 on the season, with the Lady Hawks settling in at 12-2, and Hiawatha will host Jeff West on Friday night.
