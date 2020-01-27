It would be incorrect to say that there was no drama to Saturday night’s McLouth Invitational Tournament championship.
There was a back and forth between Hiawatha and Cair Paravel, but it all took place in the early moments over the game, before Hiawatha went on a blink-and-you-missed-it 19-0 run to neatly pack that drama away in the rearview mirror on their way to a 72-53 title game win.
The Lions entered the tournament as the third seed and ran through Veritas Christian and the hosting McLouth squad to reach Saturday’s championship game, while the Red Hawks came in seeded fifth and fought through Jeff West and the tournament’s top-seeded Maur Hill Ravens on their way to the title game. The tournament finale looked like it would be a close affair midway through the first quarter, but with the Lions up 12-11, Hiawatha went on the warpath, ripping off 19 straight points and entering the second quarter up 30-14. Sage Meyer and Tyler Brockhoff left their mark on the first half, as Brockhoff netted 13 of his 15 points in the half, while Meyer drained five three-pointers over the first two quarters en route to 18 of his game-high 26 points. Michael Moreno and Andrew Lierz led the frenzied defense, harassing the Cair Paravel backcourt, holding the Lions to just 7 points in the second frame, as Hiawatha took a 50-21 lead at the break.
The Hawks began to work on the clock in the third quarter, as the scoring slowed, allowing Cair Paravel to squeeze the Hiawatha lead down to under 20 points by the final buzzer. Meyer’s 26 and Brockhoff’s 15 led the way for the Red Hawks, with both earning their way onto the All-Tournament Team, and Brockhoff claiming honors as the tourney’s MVP. Moreno and Austin Coffelt each pitched in 10 points for the Red Hawks, with Lierz adding 4, Mitch Bryan kicking in 3 and Trent Kolb and Parker Winters adding 2 points apiece.
Now sitting at 7-3 after a tough start to Big 7 play, the Red Hawks will get a breather, as the girls take center stage this week with the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament. While the Lady Red Hawks open tournament play against St. Mary’s on Tuesday evening, the boys will rest up for a Friday night matchup with Horton, before gearing up for a busy February that starts with three games over five days next week.
