The Hiawatha Red Hawks traveled to Holton on Friday night, then returned to the Roundhouse on Tuesday for a match up with Royal Valley for Senior Night, with the girls getting back to their winning ways and the boys splitting the week.
Freshman Cameron Boswell drained a pair of late three pointers on Friday night, and led the team with 13 points, as Hiawatha battled back from a double-digit deficit to earn the 53-52 win. After trailing 40-25 in the third, the Hawks went on a run that culminated with Mario Alcalde securing the win with five free throws in the final minute of the game. Ashton Rockey and Joel Bryan picked up 11 points each, as Hiawatha pushed over the .500 mark for the season.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks also completed a late comeback on the back of their best three point shooter, as Hiawatha navigated their way to a 36-28 win. After Josie Delaney tied things up with a three pointer, Clara Lindstrom drained a pair to push the Hawks ahead for good. Hiawatha had troubles finding the basket for most of the game, but turned up the heat in crunch time, as Lindstrom finished with 11 points and Darcy Lierz pitched in with 9.
The girls kept their offensive flow rolling on Tuesday night, as the Lady Hawks sprinted out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers put the pressure on the rest of the game, continuing to sink improbably three pointers time and again, but Lierz scored 11 to keep Hiawatha ahead in the third and Lindstrom dropped 9 in the fourth, after the Panthers opened the quarter on an 8-0 run to briefly grab a lead, to earn the 63-58 win. Lierz scored 26 to pace the team, with Lindstrom adding 16, Sarah Madsen scoring 8, Lakyn Leupold and Bailey Pierce kicking in 5 each and Delaney contributing 3 points.
In the late game, the Red Hawks were able to keep things close for a quarter, heading into the second trailing just 16-14 on the back of five opening frame threes, but Royal Valley had too much fire power for Hiawatha to keep up, as the Panthers ran to a 36-18 lead by halftime on their way to the 64-37 win. Carson Gilbert and Brandt Barnhill each scored 8 for Hiawatha, with Boswell and Bryan scoring 6 each, Kade Pyle and Alcalde each contributing 4 and Ashton Rockey adding 1 point.
The boys now sit at 9-9 on the season, while the Lady Red Hawks improved to 15-3. Hiawatha will finish out the regular season with games at Perry Lecompton and Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.