On a night meant to honor the Hiawatha High School football team’s seniors, the pre-game ceremony offered a sobering glimpse into what the season has been for the Red Hawks, as four of the ten young men honored were in street clothes. By night’s end, another Hiawatha senior, along with several younger players would leave the game with apparent injuries, as well, as the Hawks fell 54-0 to the visiting Hayden Wildcats.
On the field, it was Hayden’s night from the opening gun, as the Wildcats scored on their first possession, and nearly every possession of the game. The Cats went up 13-0 in the 1st quarter, and led 26-0 at halftime. Hiawatha’s offense showed signs of life, but struggled to utilize the interior running game that had balanced their passing attack in recent weeks. Senior quarterback Ashton Rockey made plays where he could, with both his feet and his arm, but came up short on a quarterback run on 4th and 2 on the Red Hawks’ best drive. Minutes later, as Hayden scored their final touchdown of the half, Rockey went down in a heap and had to be helped off the field. When the teams returned from halftime, Rockey was in street clothes, the fifth senior starter and fourth starting quarterback this season to leave the field with an injury.
Freshman Rhen Hageman took over at quarterback, as Hayden brought in subs on the defensive side of the ball, but it was more of the same struggle to run the ball, as the Wildcats continued to build their lead with big runs up the middle throughout the rest of the 3rd and 4th quarters. When the final buzzer sounded, the Red Hawks had sustained a 54-0 loss.
Hayden accrued over 300 yards of offense on the night, while Hiawatha could only muster 16 rushing yards on numerous attempts, and 47 yards through the air, as the most potent offensive flashes the Red Hawks could muster were on completions from Rockey to Kaden Morton.
Now sitting at 2-6 on the season, the Red Hawks will finish the 2022 season next week, traveling to Wichita to take on Trinity Academy.
