The Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club has announced plans for their next round of fundraising efforts as they work toward building an indoor practice facility at Noble Park — the first phase of a three-part plan to create a baseball and softball complex.
HBSC President Ryan Meininger thanked Don Koontz of Hiawatha’s Farm and Home for donating a Traeger grill for an upcoming raffle. The grill will be raffled this spring, and the group will be selling 20 chances for $20. Hiawatha High School baseball and softball players will be selling tickets one the season begins, but the first chance to purchase tickets will be at the home basketball game on February 15th on Senior Night. Anyone interested in purchasing raffle tickets can also reach out to the group on Facebook or by contacting any of the HBSC Board Members.
Meininger also shared that the club is awaiting the finalization of their 501(c)(3) status, which will allow them to actively pursue grants. The HBSC will also be hosting a golf tournament in late spring or early summer, with the date to be announced when the schedule is officially set. The Hiawatha Community Foundation also announced the dates for the 2022 Match Day, set for May 27th and 28th. Last year, the group raised around $40,000 on the match day, and hope to raise enough this year to begin work on the new building.
The plan for the group remains to break ground on the indoor practice facility later this year, with the goal of the building being operational for the start of spring baseball next year, with the next phase, a new softball field at Noble Park, soon to follow. The final phase of the project includes improvements to the existing Paul Rockey Field for the baseball team, which will follow the practice facility and new softball field.
