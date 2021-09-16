Highland Community College head baseball coach Landon Hay has announced the additions of Eric Hart, and Jared Jones to his coaching staff.
"Both are great young coaches who are extremely motivated and passionate about the game of baseball and developing young players on and off the field, I am very excited to get to work with both coach Jones and coach Hart and continue to build Scottie Baseball into a first class college baseball program!", said Coach Hay.
Coach Eric Hart comes to Highland after spending two years on the staff at NCAA division II Southwest Baptist University where he worked with both the pitching staff and the offense. Eric has also served on the coaching staff for the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks of the Expedition League, a summer home for collegiate players. Additionally, Coach Hart spent a summer in the Smokey Mountain Collegiate Baseball league. Coach Hart has a Bachelor's degree from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee where he also played for the Scots Baseball program. He is currently pursuing his Master's degree from Southwest Baptist in Athletic and Activities Administration. Hart is a native of Sevierville, Tennessee and will be responsible for leading the Scotties pitching staff and coaching the catchers, as well as assisting in recruiting for the baseball program.
"I am very excited to add Coach Hart to our staff, I feel he will be a great asset to our entire program and especially our pitchers. Eric comes from a baseball pedigree as his father runs a phenomenal high school baseball program back home in Tennessee. He is eager to work hard and is a constant learner and student of the game of baseball as well and brings a great energy to the office and field!"
Coach Jared Jones comes to Highland after completing his playing career at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. He has a familiarity with the Jayhawk conference having spent time at both Independence Community College and Pratt Community College as a player before transferring and completing his undergraduate degree at Central Christian College in McPherson, KS. Jared then used the COVID-19 waiver granted by the NAIA to finish his playing career and obtain his Master's degree in Educational Policy from Dakota Wesleyan. Jared spent the summer of 2021 coaching the Omaha Filthballer's of the Cornbelt Summer Collegiate League in Omaha, Nebraska and is originally from Edmond, Oklahoma. Coach Jones will work with the Scottie outfielders, assist with the offense and recruiting, and on game days he will coach first base for the Scotties.
"Coach Jones will be a fantastic addition to our program and school! He has knowledge of the Jayhawk conference and brings a great energy to the office and ball field each day. In his playing days he played 8 of the 9 positions on the field and has seen baseball in multiple parts of the country. He will be a great asset to our program on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball."
