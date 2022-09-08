Nicholas Baldecchi

Nicholas Baldecchi of Weldon Spring, MO, has been hired as Head Volleyball Coach. Most recently, Nick has been the Men's and Women's Indoor Volleyball Coach at Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, MO. He has also coached both boys' and girls' volleyball at the high school level in Missouri and California. Nick is a volleyball player himself, having played in high school and for Santa Barbara City College and the University of San Diego. He also was an AVP Amateur Events player in partners play in Southern California. Nick earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of San Diego. One interesting side note about Baldecchi is that he is a trained chef having earned his Culinary & Pastry Degree from the Academy of Culinary Education in Woodland Hills, CA, in 2012.

Prior to leading the Scotties, Baldecchi served as the Men's Interim Assistant Volleyball Coach and the Women's Volunteer Assistant Coach at Lindenwood University. The NCAA Division I men's program saw statement victories in the spring of 2022 over Ohio State University and, for only the second time in the program's history, #9 ranked Lewis University with Baldecchi overseeing the offensive and defensive scouting reports and making critical in-game adjustments. Baldecchi guided Lindenwood stand outs A.J. Lewis and Diego Negron during their All-MIVA (Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) award winning 2022 season while also supporting his team in the classroom that earned 14 Academic All-MIVA selections. During his tenure, Baldecchi worked with many players whom have performed beyond the university level, such as Diego Negron (Puerto Rican National Team) who became Baldecchi's first former player to sign professionally for Montes Claros America Volei in Brazil, Vicente Mardones (Chilean National Team), and Eric Winn (United States Beach U21 National Team).

