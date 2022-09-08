Nicholas Baldecchi of Weldon Spring, MO, has been hired as Head Volleyball Coach. Most recently, Nick has been the Men's and Women's Indoor Volleyball Coach at Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, MO. He has also coached both boys' and girls' volleyball at the high school level in Missouri and California. Nick is a volleyball player himself, having played in high school and for Santa Barbara City College and the University of San Diego. He also was an AVP Amateur Events player in partners play in Southern California. Nick earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of San Diego. One interesting side note about Baldecchi is that he is a trained chef having earned his Culinary & Pastry Degree from the Academy of Culinary Education in Woodland Hills, CA, in 2012.
Prior to leading the Scotties, Baldecchi served as the Men's Interim Assistant Volleyball Coach and the Women's Volunteer Assistant Coach at Lindenwood University. The NCAA Division I men's program saw statement victories in the spring of 2022 over Ohio State University and, for only the second time in the program's history, #9 ranked Lewis University with Baldecchi overseeing the offensive and defensive scouting reports and making critical in-game adjustments. Baldecchi guided Lindenwood stand outs A.J. Lewis and Diego Negron during their All-MIVA (Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) award winning 2022 season while also supporting his team in the classroom that earned 14 Academic All-MIVA selections. During his tenure, Baldecchi worked with many players whom have performed beyond the university level, such as Diego Negron (Puerto Rican National Team) who became Baldecchi's first former player to sign professionally for Montes Claros America Volei in Brazil, Vicente Mardones (Chilean National Team), and Eric Winn (United States Beach U21 National Team).
Baldecchi also oversaw all the Lindenwood Men's Volleyball travel/food accommodations while on the road, advocated and scheduled the team's community outreach programs, planned all-team fundraising events, organized summer camps and managed all social media and communications for @lindenwoodmvb.
Preceding coaching at Lindenwood, Baldecchi served in a variety of management roles for the Dierbergs Corporation and coaching men's volleyball in the Fort Zumwalt School District. He has always had a work ethic and drive that propelled him to success not only on the court, but also in his career. He believes the student athlete's well-being comes first and should be the center of how a university or college functions. "Without having the student athletes' best interests in mind, a university or college is not serving a proper purpose," Baldecchi states. His coaching philosophy is to strive to make practices as engaging and efficient as possible. Maintaining skills such as time management, organization, clear communication, and a variety of knowledge in technology, such as volley metrics and film study, is essential to his success. Beyond fostering a strong rapport with his student athletes on the court, he enjoys engaging them in the betterment of the community.
Baldecchi saw equally satisfying results working with the Lindenwood University Women's Indoor Volleyball team in their final season of NCAA Division II status before the university moved to NCAA Division I by joining the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). Specializing in setter, right side, and libero training, Baldecchi was given a great opportunity to learn the game from a skilled coaching staff. During Baldecchi's time with the Lions, player Mackenzi Sifuentes earned All-GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) First Team honors totaling 258 kills and 82 blocks in the 2021 season. The 2021 women's team was also named one of the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Academic Teams, as the Lions players maintained a yearlong grade point average of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
Before Lindenwood, Baldecchi held the Assistant Varsity and Head JV coaching roles at Fort Zumwalt South in St. Peters, MO for their boys program where he helped the program to a state final four appearance finishing third. Baldecchi additionally spent several years leading his high school alma mater, El Camino Real in Woodland Hills, CA, as the boys program Head Coach.
As a player, Baldecchi saw success as a setter and team captain for the University of San Diego where he earned his Bachelor's of Business Administration (2008) after spending time at Santa Barbara City College as their serving specialist. He also spent time training and playing in AVP Amateur Beach Volleyball events around Southern California.
Baldecchi is an active member of the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association), the NCAA Leadership Collective, and the Big 12 Volleyball Diversity Program. Once considered a rising young chef in the Los Angeles culinary scene after earning certifications in French culinary and pastry, Baldecchi is excited to be giving back again to the greater volleyball community and looks forward to enjoying this new journey with his wife, Alice, and daughters, Emily and Stella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.