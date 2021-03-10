The Highland Community College (HCC) Athletic Department has announced its ticketing policies for their outdoor athletic events. Fans and patrons are welcome to attend our outdoor sporting competitions. Baseball, softball and women's soccer admission is free. Football admission is still to-be-determined.
Scottie Baseball's home opener will be Thursday, March 11 at Highland Community Ball Park.
Scottie Softball's next home game will be Thursday, March 11 at Scottie Park.
Scottie Football's home opener will be Sunday, March 28 at Porter Family Stadium.
Scottie Women's Soccer's home opener will be Wednesday, April 7.
Schedules are subject to change with little to no notice, please frequently check scottieathletics.com for the most updated information and schedules.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the health and safety of the participating teams, the patrons and the staff have always been the top priority. HCC's staff will continue to work in compliance with state and local guidelines to operate the facilities with up-to-date health and safety procedures.
These policies will be in effect when you attend any HCC sporting event this season. Spectators who do not abide by these guidelines may be asked to leave.
Guidance:
-All fans must wear masks for both indoor and outdoor venues.
-All fans must practice physical distancing from those that are not in their party.
-Bringing your own seating (lawn chair) is highly encouraged.
What you can expect from HCC:
-All working personnel are required to wear face masks at both indoor and outdoor venues.
-All staff must pass a temperature screening before they begin their workday.
-There will be increased cleaning and sanitization of the common and shared areas.
-Social distancing protocols may be in place (seating arranged/some seating unavailable to practice social distancing).
The guidance and recommendations set forth by the CDC and local health officials, we respectfully request that the following guests stay home:
-Guests who are feeling sick or experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.
-Guests who have been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
-Guests who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.
These policies are subject to change at any time in accordance with state and county health mandates and NJCAA, KJCCC and HCC regulations. Please follow us on Twitter (@HCCScotties) for the most updated information.
HCC has taken enhanced health and safety measures to protect our guests. However, there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present. By entering the venue, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.
