The Highland cross country teams made the long trek to Albuquerque, New Mexico to close out their season competing in the NJCAA Division I Championships.
Highland men raced to a 25th place team finish on the day out of 45 schools, while the women posted a 29th place team finish out of 38 schools. For the men it's the fifth Top 25 finish in the last seven years and third in the last four, while the women's finish is the sixth highest in NJCAA DI.
The men posted their second fastest team average on the year posting a team average of 27:52, while running without top runner from Regionals, Javon Watkins. Women ran to their fastest team average of the season with a team average of 22:23.
Pacing the way for the Scottie men was the performance of Vicente Correia as he posted a time of 26:52.9 to place 92nd out of 343 runners. Deiondre Williams recorded the second best performance for Highland on the day posting a time of 27:57.63 to place 167th, while Ryan Ringer was just behind finishing 173rd with a time of 28:03.36.
Joshua Camp and Nick Cisneros finished out the Scotties five scoring performances as they placed 182nd and 198th, respectively with times of 28:10.62 and 28:19.46. For Nick was a personal best by 33 seconds. Maxson Muenks and Liam Jones each raced to times of 29:41.86 and 29:50.46 to finish 262nd and 268th.
The Highland women were led by Evelin Santaclara as she posted a time of 21:15.30 finishing 111th out of 290 runners. De'Janay Davis and Leah Wagner had the second and third best showings for the Highland women posting times of 21:35.77 and 22:28.38 placing 134th and 176th. Tiana Bowen, Octavia Wright and Jennifer Lincoln were also in action for the Scotties finishing 208th, 212th and 239th, respectively behind times of 23:17.80, 23:23.39 and 24:06.08.
A total of 90 schools were represented in both races leading the Scotties to compete in one of the largest cross country national meets.
"I was thrilled with our efforts of our young squad. We braved the conditions (high elevation and heat) and came out with what I'd considered great results. The future looks bright as 11 of our 13 runners competed will return next season, including all 7 men, and top 3 women finishers," said Head Cross Country Coach, Chad Clevenger.
With the cross country season in the books the focus now turns to the track and field season which is set to commence for the Scotties with the Indoor season on January 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.