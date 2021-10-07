For the second time in three games, the Highland Scotties faced off against the #2 team in the nation. In the first contest versus #2 Garden City, the Scotties played a brilliant defensive game that wasn't decided until the final minutes. This weekend's matchup was not nearly as close, with Highland falling 31-0 on the road to the #2 Independence Pirates.
Statistically, it appears as if this was a much closer game than the score reflects. Highland finished the game with more offensive plays, a better third down conversion rate, more passing attempts and completions, as well as more rushing attempts. Unfortunately, Highland had 4 turnovers on the day that led to 21 Independence points. The turnovers came deep in Scottie territory, with Independence scoring drives starting at Highland's 18-yard line and another starting at Highland's 2-yard line. Another Independence score came off a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
One of the bright spots for Highland's football program this season has been Defensive End Warren Peeples. During the Independence game Peeples led the Scottie defense with three sacks while applying pressure all day against the Pirates. Warren also had three quarterback hurries, three tackles, and a pass breakup with the three sacks. Peeples currently sits at the top of the NJCAA statistical leaderboard with 8 QB Sacks, and is second in QB Sack yardage. Highland's Defensive Line Coach Enoch Smith said, "Warren is a hard worker that takes to coaching. He has a motor that never stops and Warren simply wants to be the best player at his position. He's a fantastic student-athlete, and I'm happy to be his coach."
Cornerback Malik Chatman also had a good game for Highland against the Pirates. Chatman was impressive with four pass break-ups and 2 tackles for the game. Highland Defensive Back Coach Chris Watkins praised Chatman's efforts saying, "Malik played really well against Indy and completely shut down his side of the field. With the exception of a bad call and a freak catch, Malik played a perfect game. He comes to work every day and handles his business. He is playing like a top corner and I hope people are taking notice."
Hiawatha native Michael Moreno led Highland's receivers on Saturday, finishing the day with 5 catches for 40 yards. Jaheim Atkinson led the Scottie rushing efforts with 25 yards on 12 carries.
Highland (1-3) returns to Porter Family Stadium this Saturday to face the Butler Grizzlies (2-2). Kick-off is scheduled for 1pm and the game will be broadcast live on the Scottie Sports Network.
