Highland Community College announced today that Jeff Hancock has officially resigned from his position as Head Football Coach effective December 31, 2021. In his statement, Hancock explained that while he has enjoyed his time at HCC it is "time to turn my focus on my family, completing my doctorate, and pursuing other opportunities in higher education."
Hancock initially served as an Assistant Football Coach at HCC under Marty Allen in 1998. He returned as the Head Football Coach in January 2020. During his tenure, he focused on recruiting more student-athletes from Kansas to meet the changes in roster requirements set within the Jayhawk Conference. Together with his coaching staff, Hancock successfully increased the number of local athletes recruited to play at Highland. Hancock remains dedicated to providing opportunities for students interested in playing collegiate sports while pursuing their education.
Highland is actively seeking candidates for a Head Football Coach to be named in early January 2022. Consistent with our transition policies, the new coach will select and hire their own coaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.