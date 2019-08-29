History has a tendency to repeat itself in many ways and according to history the last six meetings between Highland and Fort Scott on the gridiron went down to the wire and were decided by six points or less. The start of the 2019 season was no different when the two squared off in the season opener on Saturday to kick off the 2019 season, the biggest difference from the last six meetings was the Scotties were on the losing side unlike the previous six contests as Highland fell 20-16 in the season opener to the Greyhounds.
Scotties had a chance late in the contest with the ball and just over a minute left but needed to cover 82 yards for a score to win. Down to a fourth and 20 play the Scotties got a 24-yard pass play from Joseph Cambridge to Antoine Thompson to keep the drive alive but ultimately a few plays later with 15.7 seconds remaining Cambridge was picked off to end the contest.
Highland started the game strong as the defense forced a three-and-out by Fort Scott and the Greyhounds had negative yardage on their first drive, while the first offensive drive of the season for Highland went positive, also. Scotties took their initial drive 63 yards on 13 plays and Jeri Velasquez split the uprights for a 27-yard field goal making it 3-0 with at the 7:39 mark of the first quarter.
Scotties kept the lead late in the first when they Xzavier Goldsby-Rogers blocked a field goal attempt by Fort Scott but the Greyhounds mounted a drive early in second quarter and got into the redzone where the Scotties forced them into a fourth and one from the 16-yard line. Greyhounds went for it and converted on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-3. Highland look to recapture the lead but settled for a 31-yard field goal by Velasquez to make it 7-6 Fort Scott with 8:22 left in the first half.
Greyhounds once again put together another solid drive getting inside the five-yard line and the Scotties forced a fourth and goal from the two-yard line but it was converted again by Fort Scott for another touchdown on a two-yard run by the quarterback, Rayvon Bartlett Jr making 14-6 heading into halftime.
Out of the half the Scotties received the kick but went three-and-out and ended up giving the Greyhounds a short field which led to a three-yard rushing touchdown making 20-6 after the extra point was no-good.
Needing a break to go their way the Scotties got it on special teams when a bad snap on a punt led to a fumble recovery by Zykeith Wimbley for the Scotties in the endzone for a touchdown at the 4:41 mark of the third quarter making it 20-13 with the extra point.
Scotties then forced a fumble by Jae'vion Matthews on the ensuing drive and got great field position ultimately turning the turnover into three-points on a 21-yard Velasquez field goal to make it 20-16 in the final minute of the third quarter.
In the fourth the Scotties got the ball back late after trading non-scoring drives but despite a big fourth down conversion in the final minute came up short after their only turnover in the game falling 20-16 on the road.
Cambridge finished the game 20-37 for 211 yards with an interception, while Alfonso Franklin ran for 74 yards on 10 carries. Nine different players caught a pass in the contest led by Shondarius Mayes who had 55 yards on three catches, while Donmonic Perks Jr. and Kajaun Jackson each had 41 yards receiving.
On defense the Scotties were led by Jonathan Butler who registered 10 tackles, while Curtis Harris had nine tackles, a sack and blocked kick. William McCall added eight tackles and a pass breakup.
With the loss the Scotties open the season 0-1 overall and in KJCCC play and now turn their attention to a 0-1 Ellsworth team who comes to Highland on Saturdayfor a 4 p.m. kickoff. The game will be live streamed on the Scottie Sports Network.
