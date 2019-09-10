Highland athletics has continually taking steps forward over the recent years and now looks to continue that trend under new guidance as Dr. Bryan Dorrel assumes the role of Athletic Director.
Dorrel takes over an athletic department that saw nine of the ten sports programs ranked in the Top 20 during the 2018-19 academic year.
“The opportunity to work with a great group of people and great community. I was looking for an administrative position that allowed me to mesh my love for both athletics and academics. Upon considering the needs of HCC, I felt as if I had the ability to help make a difference for the student athletes, the coaches and the institution,” said Dorrel on why the opportunity was enticing at Highland.
Bryan returns to Highland after a stint as Head Athletic Trainer for the Scotties from 1997-1998 bring some familiarity with the College with him upon his return to Highland. Most recently Dorrel was serving as a visiting Assitant Professor of Health Sciences at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs working in the Master of Athletic Training program. He has worked in athletic training and teaching for several top programs at places like Tarleton State University and Northwest Missouri State University. He also served as Head Athletic Trainer at Baker University and William Jewel College, along with working at Washburn University as a Program Director of Athletic Training Education.
“I think the students, coaches, faculty, staff and community can expect the kind of leadership that emphasizes the importance of academics and accountability while recognizing the competitive drive that our student athletes and coaches have. They can expect the kind of leadership that recognizes the values of this community and the history of the College. My leadership style will be one that serves our students and works to create an environment that is committed to the growth and development of our students and community,” said Dorrel on the type of leader he hopes to be for Highland athletics and the College.
Dorrel brings a passion for sports and teaching with him to Highland he earned his Bachelor of Science from Northwest Missouri State in physical education with a minor in health and added his teaching certificate. He went on to earn his Master’s degree from Northern State University getting his Master of Arts in teaching and then pursued his Ph.D. from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions becoming a Doctor of Philosophy in Athletic Training.
He hopes to step in as Athletic Director at Highland and hit the ground running.
“I think my biggest goal for our students, College and community is to create positive learning environment that emphasizes the growth and development of our students through both academics and athletics,” Dorrel said.
As Highland athletics looks to continue to take steps forward and compete at the highest level and provide opportunities for students in a sport they love and education, Dorrel is excited to be a part of that at Highland.
“Without a doubt I’m very excited to be working with so many wonderful and dedicated people at HCC. It feels good to be back in the general area where my roots are planted,” Dorrel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.