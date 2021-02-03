The #10 ranked Highland Men's Basketball team added two more wins to their record over the weekend. The Scotties move to 4-0 on their season after their 95-64 victory over Ottawa University JV and their 77-51 victory over Peru State College JV. Both important wins as the Scotties have ties to both colleges. Head Coach of the Scotties, Jerre Cole, was the Head Coach at Peru State College for four years and he has sent many of his Scotties onto Ottawa University to play.
On Saturday night versus the Ottawa Braves, the Scotties were led in scoring once again by Zyon Smith. Smith topped the Scotties scoring with 18 points and shot over 50 percent from the field, free throw line and behind the arc. The Scotties had five players scoring in double figures (Smith, Deng, Delatte, Knight and Abdelrahim) on Saturday and two players registering double-doubles Aguek Deng (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Dillon Delatte (11 points and 11 rebounds).
Coach Cole is optimistic about what he sees on the court thus far, but states "We are a little thin on the interior right now. We are long and thin, so we need to stay healthy."
The Scotties are headed to McCook, Nebraska on Wednesday, February 3 to face McCook Community College. Catch the men's basketball team back at Ben Allen Field House and live on the Scotties Sports Network versus On Point Academy on Wednesday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.
