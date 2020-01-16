It had been a month since the Highland men’s basketball team had taken the court for game and eager to get back in the win column the Scotties did just that in the first game back out of the holiday break by avenging an earlier season loss to Metropolitan Community College.
Scotties used a fast start to the contest to work past the Wolves of MCC 81-63 and move to 12-5 on the season in the process.
Highland jumped out to an 11-0 lead over the first three minutes of the game and only continued to grow the lead over most of the first going up 25-5 with 11:56 left in the first half and working to as large as a 24-point lead multiple times before carrying a 48-29 lead into halftime.
Second half saw MCC make push going on a 10-3 run over the first three minutes of the second half and got to within 11 points twice but the Scotties had answers including back-to-back dunks by Rashon Johnson and Aguek Deng. Scotties finished off the contest and earn the 81-63 win.
Scotties for the seventh time this season shot 50% or better netting half of their shots on the night and won the rebounding battle 53-30. Highland also had 18 assists on the night, while holding MCC to 32.4% from the floor.
Five guys tallied double figures to lead a balanced Scottie attack as Zyon Smith and Marquise Milton each notched 14 points. For Smith it was a career high performance, while Johnson posted his third double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Deng tallied 13 points and snagged seven rebounds. Jaron Flowers helped set the tone in the first half for Highland as he recorded his 10 points on the night all in the first half.
Season continues on Saturday, Jan. 18 as the Scotties host Ottawa JV for a 3:00pm tilt, before KJCCC action will commence on Wednesday, January 22nd when Scotties host Johnson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.