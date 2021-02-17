The Highland Community College men's basketball team is off to a strong start (4-1) to the 2021 season. The Scotties slip one spot in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings. They opened their season at #10 in the polls, climbed five spots to #5 in the second week and after a tough battle versus NJCAA DI, McCook Community College, the Scotties slip one spot to #6 this week.
Highland opened up their season with four straight wins over University of St. Mary (KS) JV (73-55), Baker University JV (87-46), Ottawa University JV (95-64) and Peru State College JV (77-51). The Scotties fell to McCook Community College (61-84).
Only one other KJCCC team joins the Scotties in the rankings this week and that is the #12 Johnson County Cavilers.
Offensively, Highland is averaging 78.6 points per game on the season and shooting 50.2 percent from the floor which ranks #7 in the nation. Sophomore, Aguek Deng is ranked #12 in the nation for offensive rebounds with 4.0 per game. Highland is a top 20 team in turnovers, only having turned the ball over 13 times this season. Defensively, the Scotties are #4 in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 32.2 rebounds.
Highland's season continues at the Ben Allen Field House on Wednesday, February 10 versus On Point Academy at 7:30 p.m. All of the action will be live on the Scottie Sports Network: scottieathletics.com/watchlive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.