The Highland Scotties got back to their winning ways on Wednesday night by taking down the Labette Cardinals 73-68 at Ben Allen Field House.
The Scotties have lost their last two games, but they found a way to win tonight against a Labette team that would not give up. Highland never trailed Labette for the entire game, even leading by as much as 20 points in the second half. Labette, led by Jermond Mosley, slowly cut away at the Scotties lead but could not find a way to draw equal to Highland before the end of the second half.
Scottie sophomore, Zyon Smith offered his usual outstanding performance (19 points, 40 percent from the 3-point arc) but it was sophomore, Denzel Knight coming off the bench who came up huge during the second half for the Scotties. Knight finished the evening with 19 points and 7 rebounds, while shooting 75 percent from the floor.
Sophomore, Dillon Dellatte gave a strong outing for the Scotties tonight adding 13 points and 11 rebounds for the only double/double of the evening.
Highland is on the road for their next two contests, Saturday, March 6 at Kansas City Kansas CC and Wednesday, March 10 at Johnson County in Overland Park, Kansas. The Scotties return home to the Ben Allen Field House on Saturday, March 13 for a match against Hesston College with the game set to tip at 3:00 p.m. Be sure to tune into the Scottie Sports Network to catch all the action!
