The HCC Men’s Basketball Team earned two wins over the weekend defeating Park University JV on Friday, Nov. 18, and On Point Academy on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Scotties improved to 6-2 on the season.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Highland hosted Park University (JV) at Ben Allen Field House and won 78-39. The Scotties led by 12 at the half, 34-22, but dominated the second half 44-17. HCC scored 18 points off of turnovers and the bench added 45. The largest lead of the game was 41 points at the 00:39 mark in the second half.

