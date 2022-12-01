The HCC Men’s Basketball Team earned two wins over the weekend defeating Park University JV on Friday, Nov. 18, and On Point Academy on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Scotties improved to 6-2 on the season.
On Friday, Nov. 18, Highland hosted Park University (JV) at Ben Allen Field House and won 78-39. The Scotties led by 12 at the half, 34-22, but dominated the second half 44-17. HCC scored 18 points off of turnovers and the bench added 45. The largest lead of the game was 41 points at the 00:39 mark in the second half.
Against Park University JV, Chris Flippin led the Scotties with 14 points and 3 rebounds. Aidan Wood and Tyree Green each added 11 points for HCC.
Elijah scored a game high for Park University JV with 21 points.
In the game against On Point Academy, the Scotties took a 40-20 lead at the half. They would outscore On Point by 15 in the second half, with the bench contributing 33 points. The largest lead of the game was 37 in the second half at the 09:10 mark.
KJ Ware led the Scotties scoring 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals against On Point Academy. Chris Flippin added 12 points, and Gunnar Fort added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Highland.
Paxton led On Point Academy with 10 points. Jaelin and Devlyn both added 9.
