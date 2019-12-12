It was a 2-1 week on the hardwood for the Highland men as they moved to 11-3 on the season and this week while the Scotties remain in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings they slip to #19 in the latest polls.
Scotties opened up last week with a home win against a game Baker University JV team winning 76-60 and then split a pair of games at the SCC Holiday Classic beating Central Community College 83-77 and falling to the host of the Classic Southeast Community College 82-76.
Highland's ranking marks the 18th straight poll the Scotties have been featured in as they move down nine spots to #19. Only one other KJCCC school is in the rankings alongside the Scotties as Johnson County remains ranked up also fell nine spots to #10 for themselves.
Offensively the Scotties have tallied 1,150 total points this season in 14 games which ranks fifth in the Nation giving up 82.1 points per game this year on 46.3% shooting from the field. Scotties have done strong job of maintain possession of the ball limiting their turnovers over the course of the season to just 10.4 turnovers per game which ranked ninth in the Nation.
On defense Highland is only surrendering 65.4 points per game this season which is eighth best in the Nation at the NJCAA DII level, while opponents are shooting just 37.4% from the floor which ranks 14th.
Two games remain before the Christmas break as the Scotties will compete at the JCCC Classic in Overland Park, Kansas this Friday and Saturday, December 13th & 14th at 5:00pm and 2:00pm, respectively against Iowa Western and #1 North Iowa Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.