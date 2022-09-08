Kathy Graham will be Highland Community College's next Head Cross Country Coach for both the Men's and Women's programs. In addition, this year she will serve as Interim Head Track & Field Coach. Coach Graham earned an Associate in Arts from San Diego Mesa College in San Diego, CA and then went on to earn a Bachelor's in Kinesiology/PE and a Master's in Kinesiology, both from San Diego State University. She has coached Cross Country and Track & Field since 2005 at various institutions. Her most recent stint being at Ranger College from 2015 to 2021 as the Head Men's and Women's Cross-Country Coach, Track & Field Coach and an instructor in the kinesiology department.
Coach Graham has over 23 years of experience developing young people into leaders who have succeeded individually and as a team in athletics, academics and life. Not only have her teams attained academic, state and national recognition as athletes and students; former runners of Coach Graham have completed their bachelor's and master's degrees with honors and are now leaders in their respective fields as coaches, teachers, law enforcement officers, foster care case managers, missionaries and aeronautical engineering and many other professions.
In 2020, Coach Graham's Women's Cross-Country team won the National NJCAA Championship, and her men's team finished eighth in the nation. In her 8 years working with distance athletes in the NJCAA, Coach Graham has coached 16 NJCAA All Americans, 27 Coaches' Association All Americans, 35 NJCAA Academic All-Americans and 75 Academic All American Coaches Association Awards. In 2020, her Women's Cross-Country team had the highest GPA in the nation.
In a brief interview with Coach Graham, she shared the following, "I am very excited to build on the track and cross-country tradition of Highland! I am ready to bring my experience and expertise to create championship opportunities for the student athletes of Highland and the surrounding areas."
HCC Athletic Director, Dr. Bryan Dorrel said, "We are very excited to add Coach Kathy Graham to our staff. Coach Graham is an experienced professional who has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to recruit and succeed in Cross Country and Track & Field. Coach Graham values the small-town work ethic and community connection She pushes her student-athletes to continuously succeed in all three ways: academically, athletically and professionally."
