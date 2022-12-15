Jared Powers, the head football coach at HCC, recently passed away. From HCC President Deborah Fox: "We are saddened to announce the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers. Coach Powers passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. Our deepest condolences go to Jared's family. His loss will be felt deeply throughout the Highland campus community, but none more than by his assistant coaches and the student-athletes he coached. Forever a Scottie."
Highland Community College has named Dedrick (DJ) Mayo as Head Football Coach effective immediately. Coach Mayo will be stepping into the position following the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers. Coach Mayo was previously the Defensive Coordinator under Coach Powers. Coach Mayo is familiar with Highland and the current HCC student athletes. He has played a major role in preparing for the next recruiting class.
"Coach Mayo is a respected coach by the student-athletes, the current coaching staff and staff, faculty and administration of Highland Community College," said President Fox. "I know Coach Mayo was not only a colleague to Coach Powers, but also a friend. He is stepping in at a difficult time for our athletes. The College is thankful for the work ethic, experience and stability Coach Mayo brings to the program and his willingness to lead."
Prior to his arrival at Highland, Coach Mayo held positions as Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator and Head Football Coach. He has worked at both the high school and college levels.
"I'd like to thank President Fox for the opportunity to lead the program," Coach Mayo said. "Our staff has been embraced by the entire Highland community from day one. I will forever be indebted to Coach Powers for his belief in me, and we will make sure we do everything in our power to continue the legacy and run a first-class program."
