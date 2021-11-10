Both the Men's and Women's Basketball programs at Highland Community College opened their seasons on Monday night with wins over Saint Mary JV. The Women won 81-68 and the Men won 90-72 over the visiting Spires.
In the opening match of the night, the Women's team saw tremendous performances from two newcomers to Highland. Freshman Joze Baker led all scorers with 25 points and sophomore transfer Emily Dogbatse was right behind Baker with 23 points on the night. Baker managed to score her game high total in only 17 minutes of court time, a number that will surely rise in coming games.
Summer Kirkman, one of last season's team leaders, had a strong performance adding 11 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds against Saint Mary. Freshman Kimmey Washington dominated the backboards bringing in a game high 12 rebounds for the Scotties.
Head Coach Jordon O'Brien shared her thought's on the game with the Scottie Sports Network saying, "With a lot of new faces on this year's team, I think Monday's game was a good opportunity to break the ice and get first-game jitters out of our system. Joze Baker gave us a real spark off the bench with 25 points. Emily Dogbatse shot the 3 well, which was nice to see right out of the gates. I think this team has a lot of scoring weapons, so our scoring leaders will change from night to night. Defensively we have some things to iron out, but overall I was proud of our team's effort to start the season."
The Women's Basketball team travels to Cloud County on Friday to face the Thunderbirds at 6:00pm in Concordia, KS. The Scotties next home game is scheduled for November 9 against Southeast at 5:30pm.
The Highland Community College Men's Basketball team closed out Monday's doubleheader with a 90-72 victory over the visiting Saint Maty Spires. Highland was led by Sophomore Kendon Knight who laid down an impressive performance with 18 points, shooting 6-6 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. Marquise Milton added 17 points and 6 assists for the Scotties.
Zyon Smith recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Freshman Trayveyon Perry contributed 11 points in only 18 minutes of court time for Highland.
