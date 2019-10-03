Timely and big plays propelled the Highland football team to the upset win over #15 Iowa Central at home on Saturday as the Scotties picked up the 20-14 in the rain.
It started early as the Scotties capitalizing on Iowa Central turnovers in the first quarter and continued with big plays on defense, offense and special teams throughout the contest helping Highland earn the win despite being outgained.
Iowa Central started the contest driving the ball on the first drive of the game but that drive was halted in a big way as Joe Garcia snatched his first collegiate interception. Scotties capitalized on the turnover driving the ball 62 yards on nine plays for the first score of the game as Joseph Cambridge connected with Raequan Prince on a pair of big plays on the drive and Alfonso Franklin finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run making it 7-0 at the 7:24 mark of the first quarter.
Later in the first quarter the Scotties pounced on another Triton turnover as Kolade Amusan recovered a fumble at the five yard line setting up a short field for the Scotties. Two running plays by Tre Lee and the Scotties found the endzone to make it 14-0 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
Iowa Central busted a 75-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter by the feet of Kurt Taylor making it 14-7 Scotties with 11:19 left in the first half. Scotties maintained their lead all the way to halftime coming up with a big fourth down stop on their own 20-yard line and blocking a 44-yard field goal attempt by Iowa Central just before halftime.
Defense and special teams came up big to preserve the Scottie lead through the early portion of the fourth quarter as Highland stopped Iowa Central on fourth down early in the third quarter, recovered a fumble on a punt return (Prince recovered fumble) and came up with a goal line stand at the 12:57 mark of the fourth quarter.
Iowa Central didn’t go away as the Tritons did find the endzone on a one-yard touchdown run by Arthur Brantley with 4:40 left in the contest and tied the game at 14-14. Each team went three-and-out proceeding the Triton score and then the Scotties got great field position at the Triton 42 and Cambridge tossed a dime to Antavious Cook for the third touchdown on the day for Highland. The extra point was unsuccessful but the Scotties led 20-14.
Two minutes left the Tritons had the ball and worked to a fourth down and seven play and converted but the Scottie defense forced fourth down again and this time the Highland defense stopped the Tritons and Highland secured the 20-14 win.
Scotties were outgained in the matchup 412 to 277 total yards but forced three turnovers by Iowa Central and had several other big plays. Cambridge led the Scottie offense going 26-45 for 271 yards and a touchdown. Prince snagged five passes for 79 yards, while Antoine Thompson caught 10 passes for 53 yards and Cook grabbed two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively the Scotties were led by Johnathan Butler who had the third most tackles in a single game in school history with 19 tackles and added a sack. William McCall tallied eight tackles, while five more guys had six tackles each. Travis Geiger finished with six tackles and a sack, Davieon Wilson had a pair of sacks and five tackles.
The win gives the Scotties back-to-back wins and moves them to a winning record mark for the first time this season now sitting at 3-2. Highland continues the season with action at home again on Saturday, October 5th as they host the #1 team in NJCAA Hutchinson with a 1:00pm kickoff (game will be live streamed on the Scottie Sports Network).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.