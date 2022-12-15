HCC graphic

Trenton, MO – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to Trenton, Missouri to take on North Central Missouri College.

The Lady Scotties trailed at the half by nine, 31-40. They outscored the Pirates in the final period 25-22, but still fell 75-83. HCC's women shot a better percentage from the floor making 44.9% to 42.9%, but the Lady Pirates went to the free throw line 31 times and made 24. Highland only had 10 free throw attempts and made seven of those.  

