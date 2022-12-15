Trenton, MO – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to Trenton, Missouri to take on North Central Missouri College.
The Lady Scotties trailed at the half by nine, 31-40. They outscored the Pirates in the final period 25-22, but still fell 75-83. HCC's women shot a better percentage from the floor making 44.9% to 42.9%, but the Lady Pirates went to the free throw line 31 times and made 24. Highland only had 10 free throw attempts and made seven of those.
HCC's men lead the Pirates by one at the half 32-31, and their largest lead was three at the 10:43 mark in the first half. North Central Missouri College outscored Highland by eight in the second half and won the game 77-70. The Scotties scored 36-points in the paint, and their bench added 14.
For the women's team, the Lady Scotties had four players score in double figures. Courtney Davis had 16-points and 4-rebounds. Kenadi Rising had 15-points, Brandi Dunn had 14-points, and Sha'Coria Hill had 11-points.
Kennadie Crowe led North Central Missouri College with 29-points and 3-rebounds. Ianara Morbidoni had 18-points and 4-rebounds.
For the men's team, Josh Owens had 17-points and 5-rebounds for the Scotties. KJ Ware and Chris Flippin each had 14-points.
North Central Missouri College had five players score in double figures with Nelson Reynolds leading the way with 15-points.
