On Friday, Dec. 2, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to take on Central Community College in the Southeast Community College Classic.

The Lady Scotties took a commanding 18-5 lead after the first quarter and lead by 15-points at the half. HCC's women took full command in the second half outscoring CCC 55-21. Highland defeated Central Community College 90-40. The Lady Scotties shot 48.8% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range. 

