On Friday, Dec. 2, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to take on Central Community College in the Southeast Community College Classic.
The Lady Scotties took a commanding 18-5 lead after the first quarter and lead by 15-points at the half. HCC's women took full command in the second half outscoring CCC 55-21. Highland defeated Central Community College 90-40. The Lady Scotties shot 48.8% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range.
HCC's men got off to a slow start trailing at the half by 10, 21-31.The Scotties only scored 24-points in the second half losing 45-69.
For the women's team, Kenadi Rising had a huge day for the Lady Scotties with 28-points and 10-rebounds. Rising went 11-16 from the field and 4-5 from 3-point range. ShaCoria Hill had 10-points and 8-rebounds for HCC.
Central Community College was led by Nikie Nelson. Nelson scored 18-points and had 6-rebounds. Madisen Jelinek had 8-points and 11-rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
For the men's team, RJ Sears led the Scotties with 17-points. Chris Flippin had 9-points and 8-rebounds.
Central Community College was led by Trey Deveaux with 30-points and 11-rebounds.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to take on Southeast Community College.
The Lady Scotties got off to a good start, scoring 17-points in the first quarter of their contest. They could only muster 9-points in the second quarter and trailed at the half by 14-points, 26-40. Highland scored 32-points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to get the win, as they fell to the Lady Storm 74-84. The Lady Scotties only shot 38.6% from the floor. They were impressive at the free throw line going 14-16, 87.5%.
HCC's men trailed by five at the half 28-33. Southeast Community College would outscore Highland by 2-points in the second half to give the Storm a 73-66 victory. The Scotties shot 37.3% from the floor and 64.7% from the free throw line.
For the women's team, Kenadi Rising scored 26-points, 7-rebounds, and 2-steals. Brandi Dunn had 12-points and 2-rebounds.
Kaylee Clover led the Lady Storm with 20-points and 13-rebounds.
For the men's team, Greg Moore had 14-points and 2-rebounds to lead the Scotties in their contest. RJ Sears had 13-points, and Chris Flippin added a double-double with 11-points and 12-rebounds.
Luke Williams led the Storm with 35-points and 6-rebounds. Maijhe Wiley added 10-points and 3-rebounds.
