The Scottie Classic started well for the Highland Scotties with a win in the very first event.
Taylor Francis won the women's pole vault with a jump of 9'5.75". The throwers continued the success by winning 3 out of 4 events, taking down records and hitting national qualifying marks along the way. Alan De Falchi extended his school record with a Shot Put Throw of 16.62 meters (54'6.5") for first place.
Santornya Ralliford won the women's shot put with a National Qualifying mark of 12.79m (41'11.5"), putting her 6th on the national rankings list. Rounding out the wins in the throws was Deisiane Teixeira in the weight throw, qualifying for Nationals and breaking her own school record, throwing 15.53m (50'11.5"). Deisi is now 5th on the national list. Alan De Falchi placed second in the weight throw, breaking his own school record with a throw of 15.18m (49'9.75").
Malik Chatman also shined in the field events, winning both the high jump (1.90m) and the long jump (6.78m), and followed it up by winning the 55m on the track in 6.53. He was the only triple winner of the day.
The Scotties also had a winning result with the first event on the track today, a win in the women's 55m H for Shavonte Harris with a time of 8.91.
The performance of the day on the track came from Walker Stromgren, adding a win, a school record, and a national qualifying time in the 600m with a converted time of 1:20.75, making him 8th on NJCAA national list.
There were several other wins on the track for Highland. In the sprints, Evie Marshall ran 27.69. Aydan Bass won the 1000m in 3:32.69, after getting 3rd in the mile. Wyatt Allen has bounced back from an extended absence, to win the 3000m in 9:17.46. Jean Dieuvel rounded out a good middle-distance showing by leading a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1000m with a run of 2:39.41.
This final tuneup meet going into Regionals next week provided 3 National Qualifying Marks and 3 new school records. The Scotties are at Pittsburgh State next week for the Region VI Championships on February 20-21.
