It was a season full of record breaking performances and it came to a close at the NJCAA Indoor Nationals in Lynchburg, Virginia for Highland track and field as the Scotties earned five spots on the medal stand in competition.
Led by five top eight performances Highland capped the Indoor track season at the NJCAA Indoor Nationals and had a pair of school record performances, also. The Highland women for the third year in a row placed in the Top 15 as a team finishing 14th out of 28 schools that scored at Nationals. Highland men finished tied for 26th as a team.
Jessica Monroe tallied the highest finish in an even for the Scotties as she posted a leap of 1.66m in the high jump to leap her way to third place just missing out on the National title in the event. Monroe took home the bronze after finishing just off the medal stand her freshman year at Indoor Nationals taking ninth.
Sedrickia Wynn also highlighted Nationals for the Scotties as she broke two of her own school records and finished on the medal stand in the 60 meter hurdles. After qualifying for the finals in the hurdles with the seventh fastest time (8.80) she finished sixth in the finals with a time of 8.74 topping her school record. Wynn also ran a time of 7.58 in the 60 meter dash breaking her school record in that event and taking 13th place in the race.
Also for the Scottie women Octavia Wright closed out her Indoor season with a visit to the medal stand in the 600 meter run as she qualified for the finals (1:38.80) and then took eighth in the event behind a time of 1:39.00 in the finals.
For the Highland men Dionte Alston was the first Scottie to get on the medal stand as his leap of 7.28 meters in the long jump earned him fifth place in the event. While the quartet of Ja'Kwan Hale, Jye Gillard, Alexander Johnson and Mookie Rolle posted a time of 3:16.34 in the 4x400 meter relay earning an eighth place finish.
Some other strong performances including Arlet Navarro taking ninth in the triple jump (10.99m), while Mookie Rolle finished tenth in the 600 meter run (1:21.64) and Hale posted a 12th place finish in the 400 meter dash (48.67).
Highland closed out a spectacular Indoor season that featured eight school records and several personal best records (Indoor school records – women & men). Scotties now turn their attention to the Outdoor track season which will commence on Friday, March 20th at the Spire Team Challenge hosted by University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Other Scottie Performances at Nationals
Women 60m dash – Ayesha Nelson (35th – 7.85)
Kilani Harvey (37th – 7.86)
Women 60m hurdles – Ayesha Nelson (14th – 9.08)
Women 200m dash – Kilani Harvey (26th – 25.71)
Men 400m dash – Jye Gillard (17th – 48.86)
Men 800m run – Deiondre Williams (23rd – 2:00.40)
Jean Dieuvil (26th – 2:01.96)
Joshua Camp (29th – 2:06.37)
Men One Mile run – Nick Cisneros (4:37.93)
Men Triple Jump – Dahndray Holmes (14th – 13.17m)
Women 4x400m Relay – 15th (4:06.51)
Men's Distance Medley Relay – 12th (10:56.33)
