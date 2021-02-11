Highland volleyball continues its sweeping streak after their victory over the Cloud County T-Birds last night. The Scotties to move 4-1 on the year and 3-1 in KJCCC play.
The night started off strong as the Scotties began the first set with a 9-1 run to make the score 9-5. As the Scotties continued to control the set, the lead grew to 18-11 and forced a T-Bird timeout. Following the timeout, Cloud County battled back to put the score within two points forcing a Highland timeout at 22-20. The Scotties went on to close out the first set by scoring three of the final four points and claiming set victory at 25-21.
The second set started off with a battle as the Scotties split the first six points with the T-Birds before the Scotties rallied and went on a 4-0 run to eventually force a Cloud County timeout at 16-11. The T-Birds rallied and went on to score the next six of the eight points to make it a single point set at 18-17 forcing a Highland timeout. The Scotties finished out the set strong with a 25-20 set victory.
The Scotties came to the third set to finish business and forced a 7-3 start. The T-Birds battled back to make it a single point set at 10-9 and forced a Highland timeout. As the Scotties continued to attack they saw a tied set at 15-15 then again at 23-23 and eventually seeing the T-Birds up at 24-23. The level-headed Scotties struck and went on to score four of the five final points to finish the clean sweep with a 27-25 set victory.
Sophomore Brianda Diaz and Freshman Jenna Pfau contributing 16 digs a piece to the match putting Diaz at #10 in the Nation in digs with a total of 72 digs this season. Sophomore Nicole Franco in double-figure kills with 10 in three sets putting her at #10 in the Nation in kills with a total of 54 kills on the season. Sophomore Kellyn Lipasek had 28 assists on the night adding to her season total of 142 assists (averaging 8.35/set).
