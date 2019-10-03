For the 14th straight poll the Highland volleyball team finds themselves ranked in the Top 10 as the Scotties sit at #7 again this week after going 4-0 last week to improve to 20-4 on the season.
Scotties hosted a pair of triangulars last week picking up wins over Labette, Missouri Valley JV, Baker JV and Southeast. The four wins gives the Scotties 20 wins on the season and marks the fourth straight year with 20+ wins for the program. Highland is riding a six-match win streak and has picked up wins in nine of the last ten matches.
Five other KJCCC teams are in the rankings along with the Scotties as Coffeyville checks in at #2 again this week, while Johnson County moves down to #5, Fort Scott moves down to #6. Cowley and Cloud County each moved up this week in the NJCAA DII rankings to #10 and #12.
Offensively the Scotties have racked up 918 kills on the season good for 12.08 kills per set numbers that rank 13th and 10th in the Nation at the NJCAA DII level. Highland as a team is hitting .228 on the year which ranks 20th in the Nation and ranks 15th and 11th in assists (845) and assists per set (11.12). Balance has been on display all year for the Scotties offensively as they have four players with 100+ kills on the season with two over 200.
Scotties defensively have compiled 1,198 digs on the season for an average of 15.76 per set, while the Scotties had tallied 141 blocks with 114 being solo blocks which ranks 10th in the Nation. Five Scotties have compiled 130+ digs on the season with two over 200 on the season.
A big week looms ahead for Highland as the Scotties have a Top 10 KJCCC battle on the road on Wednesday, October 2nd at #6 Fort Scott. The Scotties then travel to Boone, Iowa for the DMACC Tournament this Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th and will play some tough competition competing against the #1 NJCAA DIII school Rochester Community and Technical College, along with facing #14 Kirkwood, #1 Parkland and the host DMACC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.