On Monday night, the Highland volleyball team earned their third sweep of the season by defeating the Allen County Red Devils in three clean sets 25-12, 28-26, and 25-10. The victory gives the #10 ranked Scotties' their second conference win, bringing them to 2-1 in KJCCC play and 3-1 overall.
The Scotties' started the match strong, going on a 5-0 service run by sophomore Nicole Franco. Allen County tried to get a rhythm going, but we're unable to counter the Scotties' dominance and Highland took the first set 25-12.
Allen County tried to battle back in the second set, starting on a 4-0 run, but the lead wouldn't last as the Scotties evened the score and tied the set at 5-5. The Red Devils were able to hold an advantage until an 8-0 service run by Franco brought the Scotties lead to 14-9. Allen County battled back, eventually bringing the set to extra points, but the Scotties held firm and took the second set 28-26. The final two points of the second set came off blocks by sophomore Kendra McDonald.
The third set completely belonged to Highland as they dominated Allen County 25-10.
Franco and fellow sophomore Katelyn Mask had nine kills, while sophomore Kellyn Lipasek dished out 20 assists. Sophomore Kendra McDonald had three solo blocks, while sophomores Brianda Diaz and Nicole Franco finished with 13 and 11 digs.
The Scotties are on the road for another conference battle versus Cloud County Community College on Thursday, February 4 in Concordia, Kansas. Highland is back in the Ben Allen Field House on Saturday, February 6 at 3 p.m. as they face the Labette Cardinals. For all of the live-action, tune into the Scottie Sports Network: scottieathletics.com/watchlive
