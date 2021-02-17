The No. 9 Highland Volleyball team extended their winning streak to seven games today after sweeping Cowley County Community College (25-20, 25-22, 25-23).
Freshman, Jenna Pfau led the scoring for the Scotties, with team-highs in scoring (16 pts) and kills (7). Pfau and sophomore, Nicole Franco teamed up to power the Scotties' offense, but according to Head Coach Jon Bingesser, "they also produced for us on defense."
Sophomore, Kendra McDonald's presence was felt on both sides of the net today as she added 12 points for the Scotties and led the team with several key blocks throughout the match. "Kendra had a great game defensively in the front row. She's an intimidating presence at the net," Bingesser added.
Bingesser was quite pleased with his team's overall performance in today's match.
"I thought the girls played really well," he said. "There was a high-level mentality on the court and you could feel it. We never let Cowley's runs phase us, which shows maturity in our team."
The Scotties are back on the road Monday night to face Hesston College at 6:30 p.m. and return home to the Ben Allen Field House on Monday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a tri-match with Neosho County and Central Community College. Tune into the Scottie Sports Network for all of the live home action!
