After dropping a match on opening day to D1 Colby, the Highland Volleyball team has been on an amazing run, stretching their record to 20-1 for the season. While their record itself is outstanding, the way that they have achieved that record is even more impressive. The Scotties have swept their opponents in 15 of their 21 matches so far this year. The Scotties have been dominating their opponents and that success has also put the team and several players at the top of the NJCAA statistical leaderboard.
The Highland Volleyball team is currently ranked in the top-10 in the following categories:
8th – Kills Per Set, 8th — Total Assists, 5th — Assists Per Set, 2nd — Solo Blocks, 2nd — Total Blocks, 3rd — Blocks Per Set, 7th – Total Points, 7th Points Per Set.
Individually, the Scottie players are equally as impressive on the statistical leaderboard as the team. The following Scotties are ranked in the top-10 nationally: 7th Total Kills — McKenna Rhodes, 4th Total Attacks – McKenna Rhodes, 4th Assists – Hannah Riedy, 6th Assists Per Set – Hannah Riedy, 2nd Solo Blocks – Maliah Griddine, 3rd Solo Blocks – Ozi Ajekwu, 3rd Total Blocks – Maliah Griddine, 5th Blocks Per Set – Maliah Griddine, 9th Total Points – McKenna Rhodes.
Head Coach Jon Bingesser is pleased with the start of the season, but also knows they have a lot of work to finish in order to achieve their goals. When asked to comment on the start of the season and the performance of his players, Bingesser said, “I think this season has gone very well. The girls have really settled in, and the trust they have in each other shows on the court. We truly have a cohesive group which has created a level of comfort and confidence. I think the sophomores have done a marvelous job of reinforcing the goals we have as a team and the freshman have been ultra-receptive while also adding their own flare to the mix.
Our setter, Hannah Riedy has been doing a great job of running our offense. She has done a great job of establishing the middles and then dishing to the pins at the right time. This was very evident in the match against KCK when she was able to find our middles in transition.
Another area our team has really excelled at is defense. Aly Anderson has been stellar in the libero position, while Simone Kohl has been a force on the opposite both in the front and back rows. Maliah Griddine and Ozi Ajekwu have also dominated blocking this season.
It’s been a lot of fun this season watching these girls play together. They play to win, and they play for each other. I think we will continue to build on what we’ve created, and we are all looking forward to the rest of this season”.
Highland Volleyball is on the road this weekend to play in the Cloud County Tri Match where they will match up against Cloud County and Hutchison. The Scotties return to Ben Allen Field House on Wednesday October 6 to face Neosho in a KJCCC matchup. The Neosho game starts at 6:30.
