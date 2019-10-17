With only five matches remaining in the regular season the Highland volleyball team is looking to finish the regular season strong and be playing their best come postseason time. The Scotties started that on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Hesston in KJCCC action winning 25-10, 25-10, 25-17.
Scotties opened the night tight in the earlier points of the first set but then pushed to an 8-4 advantage and only continued to grow the lead over the course of the rest of the set. Abby Williams helped set the tone early as Kellyn Lipasek connected with her for some early kills. Scotties worked all the way to 21-8 lead which led to Hesston’s second timeout of the set and then an ace finished off the first set 25-10.
The second set was much of the same as the first with a stretch run by Cajia Allen that spear headed the Scotties run to grow their lead out in the match going up 20-8. Brianda Diaz tacked on another point to make it 24-9 with an ace and the Scotties earn the 25-10 second set.
After the first point of the third set by Hesston the Scotties notched three points to take the lead and never looked back cruising to the third set (25-17) and match win. Gabbie Bishop had a big kill to make it 12-5 and force a Hesston timeout and then Bishop registered the last point of the match with a block to seal the win.
A trio of Scotties registered double figure kills in the win as Jessica Monroe and Williams each finished with 11 kills and Allen recorded 10 kills. Williams finished the night with a .611 hitting percentage on the evening while Allen added seven digs, an ace, assist and solo block on the night. Amber Hildebrand played libero again for the Scotties registering 16 digs on the night, while Diaz had five kills and seven digs. Lipasek spread the wealth offensively on the night finishing with 43 assists adding five digs and a kill.
The win moves the Scotties to 25-7 on the season and 4-3 in the KJCCC. Scotties take the court again on Friday, Oct. 18 when they travel to Arkansas City, Kansas to take on #4 Cowley at 6:30pm.
