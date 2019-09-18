Facing challenges and seizing opportunities can make one better and allow growth and that is exactly want the Sam & Louie's Restaurant Invitational in Sterling, Colorado was for the Highland volleyball team an opportunity full of new challenges.
The Scotties traveled to Colorado for a weekend tournament and went 3-1 in action using the opportunity to grow as a team and develop as Highland participated in the tournament that featured only two NJCAA Division II teams including themselves. Five of the teams in the tournament came into the action ranked or receiving votes in the NJCAA Division I poll.
Highland opened the tournament with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 28-26) win over Sheridan (WY) a NJCAA DI school and then wrapped up day one of action at the tournament with their first non-three set match this year coming back against North Platte for a five set win (23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 17-15). Day two saw a pair of top flight opponents on the board for the Scotties as Highland fell to Western Nebraska a team receiving votes in NJCAA DI rankings in three sets (6-25, 23-25, 23-25). Scotties responded in the final match of the tournament beating #16 NJCAA DI team the host of the tournament Northeastern 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23).
Won 3-0 vs Sheridan (WY)
After a tight start to the first set the Scotties led 16-11 in the first set against Sheridan (WY) and forced a timeout by the Generals. Out of the timeout Highland finished the set keeping Sheridan (WY) at bay and securing the set 25-18. Early control was established by the Scotties in the second set and Highland took it 25-16. Set three Scotties trailed a majority of the set but clawed back behind some big kills from Jessica Monroe and Cajia Allen and the Scotties forced extra points in the set to take it 28-26 to win the match.
Allen notched 13 kills in the win adding six digs, while Monroe had double figure kills with 12. Abby Williams and Kendra McDonald each chipped in seven kills, a career best for McDonald. Myla Turner continued her streak of double figure digs in matches registering 12, while Kellyn Lipasek had 36 assists.
Won 3-2 vs North Platte
It was a strong start for Highland against North Platte working out to a 3-0 lead behind a McDonald kill and block and the Scotties by as many as six in the set until North Platte tied the contest at 21-21. North Platte took their first lead at 22-21 and snag the first set late 23-25. Looking to bounce back from set one the Scotties grab the lead in the second set and worked to a 20-14 lead with a Brianda Diaz ace getting Highland to that point. North Platte again answered with a 5-0 run then tied it at 21-21 and just like the first set stole the second set late 22-25. Needing to take the third set the Scotties established firm control midway through the set and went up 20-16 when North Platte called a timeout and out of the timeout the Scotties scored the final five points of the set to take it 25-16. A quick 3-0 start to set four helped the Scotties hold of the Knights multiple runs in the fourth set and Highland took it 25-22 to force a fifth set. Each team held leads in the fifth set but the Scotties trailed 11-7 then went on a 4-0 run only to trail 13-11 before tying it 13-13 and ultimately taking the match with a 17-15 fifth set.
A trio of double figure kills performances paced Highland as Monroe had a career best 15 kills, Allen added 15 and Williams notched 12. Allen added nine digs, while Monroe posted four digs and three blocks. Turner recorded 17 digs, with Diaz finishing with nine digs, two kills and three aces. Amber Hildebrand added eight digs and Lipasek had a career best 48 assists and 10 digs.
Lost 3-0 vs Western Nebraska
After a rough first set the Scotties gave Western Nebraska a run for their money but Highland was unable to take a set in the contest. Set one saw an early 7-0 run by Western Nebraska to give them control and the Scotties struggled falling 6-25 in the set. Highland had an answer the second set taking multiple leads by two but it was a tight set the whole way with the Scotties leading a good portion until late when Western Nebraska took the set 23-25. Set three was similar to the first set to start as Western Nebraska went on a 10-0 run to open the set but the Scotties clawed back to make it interesting late tying it at 22-22 but ultimately where unable to overcome the Cougars start to the set falling 23-25.
Allen led the Scotties with a double-double posting 10 kills and 17 digs, while Monroe finished with 10 kills. Lipasek notched 27 assists and eight digs in the loss.
Won 3-0 vs Northeastern
Looking to cap the tournament in a big fashion the Scotties took on the host and #16 NJCAA DI team in Northeastern and earned a three set win. Locked in a tight battle early the teams traded the lead and then behind an Allen kill and Allen and McDonald block the Scotties led 17-15. Scotties went on to grab the first set 25-22. Set two Northeastern took the early lead but the Scotties hung tough and snagged the lead at 10-9 on an Allen kill and pushed ahead to take the second set 25-19. Highland up two sets trailed most of the third set to Northeastern including trailing 19-22 but put together a 4-0 run to snatch a late lead in the set at 23-22 and then grab the set 25-23 to take the match.
Allen notched her 17th double-double of her career finishing with a career high 19 kills and added 11 digs. Monroe recorded her fifth straight match with double figure kills (ninth on the season) finishing with 13. While Hildebrand had the match of her Scottie career with a career best 21 digs (previous match best was 16), while adding a pair of kills. Turner tallied 18 kills and Lipasek finished with 33 assists.
