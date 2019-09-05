The Highland volleyball team is off to a strong 8-1 and start to the 2019 season and the Scotties are on the move in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings this week in the first regular season poll of the year.
Scotties opened the season at #7 in the polls and this week jump up three spots to #4 in the polls. The ranking marks the 11th straight week the Scotties have been ranked dating back to last year with all 11 of those weeks being ranked as a Top 10 team in the Nation.
Five other KJCCC teams find themselves in the NJCAA DII rankings this week, also. Coffeyville comes in ranked #2, while Johnson County remained ranked #3 and Cowley moved up one spot to #7. Fort Scott, Cloud County and KCK all jumped into the polls after opening the season unranked coming in at #8, #14 and #20, respectively.
All nine of the matches the Scotties have played this season have been three sets affairs on the season. Highland has racked up 324 kills on the year for 12 per set both numbers that ranked in the Top 20 in the Nation at 19th and 15th, respectively. While as a team the Scotties have a .247 hitting percentage and have 296 assists both marks that rank 17th in the Nation; Scotties average 10.96 assists per set (ranks 18th in Nation).
Individually that stats will tell the story of the Scotties success as the wealth has been spread out between several players. Five players have 30+ kills on the season with three over 60 each on the year, while defensively five players have 40+ digs on the year, also.
