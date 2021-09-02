The Highland Community College Volleyball team has started the 2021 season on fire, going 8-1 overall and finishing the Highland Invitational Tournament undefeated, at 4-0. In addition to a great record, and a top-20 national ranking (#18), the Scotties have already won 4 individual KJCCC Player of the Week awards.
In week 1 of the season, McKenna Rhodes won Offensive Player of the Week, while Maliah Griddine brought home the Defensive Player of the Week honors. In the season’s second week, Aly Anderson won Player of the Week at the Libero position, while Hannah Riedy won Player of the week at the Setter position. As an example of how talented this young team is, all of this year’s Player of the Week winners for Highland have been freshmen, with the exception of sophomore Hannah Reidy.
Head Coach Jon Bingesser said, “We’ve had a great start to this season and overall, I’m very impressed with this team. We continue to get better every time we are in the gym, and I think this group can accomplish some pretty big things”.
So far this season, the Scotties have recorded 5 sweeps of their opponents, and their only loss of the season came at the hands of Division 1 Colby at a tournament in Beatrice, Nebraska.
When asked what was working well for his team, Bingesser replied, “Our defense is something that stands out. We are putting up some strong numbers in the front row with our blocking game which has allowed our back row to excel as well. The thing that is most impressive with this team is their mentality. They play every point for each other, and I can’t wait to see where we go this season from here”.
The Scotties are on the road tonight to Parsons, Kansas to meet Labette Community College for a KJCCC matchup. Highland returns to Ben Allen Fieldhouse on September 8 to face Hesston College. If you can’t make it to Highland for the match, be sure to catch all the action on the Scottie Sports Network!
