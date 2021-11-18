The Highland Scotties Volleyball team set a new school record for post season awards this year by bringing home 6 All-Conference and 7 All-District selections. The previous mark for any Scottie team was 5 All-Conference and 6 All-District selections. 2021 NJCAA All-American selections have yet to be determined.
Head Coach Jon Bingesser was pleased with the record number of awards, saying “Having 7 players receive post season honors is very exciting. It’s not often that you even see 5 players on the list, so to have such a high number is a great honor. It’s a rewarding feeling knowing the talent on our team has been recognized in such a way.”
KJCCC EAST/Region VI Awards
First Team: Jenna Pfau and Mckenna Rhodes
Second Team: Ozi Ajekwu and Maliah Griddine
Honorable Mention: Hannah Riedy and Simone Kohl
District Team – Plains Division B
First Team: Aly Anderson, McKenna Rhodes and Maliah Griddine
Second Team: Ozi Ajekwu, Hannah Riedy, Jenna Pfau and Simone Kohl
