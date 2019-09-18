After a 4-1 week on the court last week the Highland volleyball team finds themselves ranked #5 in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings slipping one spot in the polls.
Scotties notched a three set KJCCC win over Allen on the road to get last week's action underway and then traveled to Sterling, Colo., for the Sam & Louie's Invitational hosted by Northeastern Junior College and went 3-1 against some top flight competition which included wins over two NJCAA Division I schools. Scotties topped Sheridan (WY) and NJCAA DI #16 Northeastern each in three sets and also picked up a win over North Platte in five sets, while dropping a three set contest to Western Nebraska. Highland after their 4-1 week sit at 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in Conference play.
Five other KJCCC schools find themselves in the rankings this week along with the Scotties all coming in the Top 15 in the polls. Coffeyville moved down one spot to #2, while Johnson County remained at #3 and Fort Scott dropped one spot to #7. Cowley and Cloud County remained in the polls coming in at #11 and #14, respectively.
The Scotties have gotten contributions from all-around this season and as a team are averaging 11.94 kills per set on 10.81 assists per set, which are numbers that rank 12th and 15th in the Nation at the NJCAA DII level. Highland also carries a .235 hitting percentage on the season as a team to rank 17th in the Nation. A trio of gals have recorded over 100 kills on the season in 15 matches, while two more have 50+ kills on the year. Defensively the Scotties are averaging 14.66 digs per set this season and have 85 blocks on the year. Four gals have notched 80+ digs each on the season, while a quartet of girls also have double figure blocks each on the year.
Scotties are looking to build upon their recent success as they geared up for another action packed week by hosting No. 14 Cloud County for a KJCCC clash on Wednesday. Highland will wrap up the week traveling to Kansas City to participate in the KCK Tournament where they will play Waubonsee, DMACC, Northeast and Metropolitan.
