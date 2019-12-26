The record remains unblemished headed into the holiday break for the Highland women's basketball team as they traveled to St. Louis, Missouri to take on Missouri Baptist University JV and earned the 86-58 win.
Scotties opened the contest by establishing early control behind a 22-11 first quarter and continued to have strong performances in the second quarter outscoring Missouri Baptist JV 30-19 to lead 52-30 at halftime.
Highland continued to grow the lead in the third quarter and cruised to the 86-58 win behind the eighth game this season shooting 50% or better in a contest as the Scotties were 31-62 from the field. Scotties won the rebounding battle 41-26, forced 20 turnovers by Missouri Baptist, while recording 19 assists on 31 made field goals.
In the win Tiana Gipson had her eighth 30+ point performance notching 30 points on 11-18 shooting, while going 8-13 from three-point range and recording four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Erin Randle posted a career 24 points on 11-14 shooting while recording her fifth double-double with 12 rebounds and added four blocks.
Charlay Conway added eight points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Highland now heads into the holiday break sitting at 13-0 on the season and will take the court again to continue their season when the calendar flips to 2020 as the Scotties will play Ellsworth on the road on January 6th at 5:30pm.
