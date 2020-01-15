The Highland Community College's women's basketball coaching staff has been placed on leave and the team is under investigation.
This is according to a release from the college, which stated that the school became aware of possible NJCAA violations and is currently investigating the matter.
"We can confirm we have notified the NJCAA of possible findings. We are investigating the alleged violations and will not comment further until the investigation is complete."
Among those placed on leave is head coach BJ Smith, who is in his ninth season at HCC. The Scottie women are currently 14-0 and ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA poll released Monday.
College officials said the assistant men's basketball coach Jon Oler will serve as the interim head coach during the course of the investigation.
