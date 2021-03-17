The Highland Scotties Women's Basketball team lost a KJCCC game on the road at #3 Johnson County on Wednesday night by a score of 86-40.
The Scotties trailed the majority of the game and were out-rebounded 52-26 by the Cavaliers, as Highland now moves to 1-2 in conference play this season.
Highland was led in scoring by Sariah Serrano, who finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds on the evening. Season scoring leader, Marina Paes added 10 points in the effort for the Scotties.
Johnson County had four players scoring in double digits with Jaylen Townsend leading the pace for the Cavaliers. Townsend scored 21 points, shooting above 50 percent from the floor.
The Scotties are back home this Saturday to take on Hesston College at Ben Allen Field House. Please note that the original game time of 1 p.m. has now been moved to 2 p.m. If you can't make it to the game to support your Scotties, be sure to catch all the action on the Scottie Sports Network!
