The Highland Scotties Women's Basketball team entered conference play at home on Saturday with a big win over Fort Scott 55-46.
Northeast Kansas may have been under record lows for the last couple of weeks, but lately it has been "Summer-time" in Ben Allen Field House for the Scotties Women's Basketball team. Freshman Summer Kirkman is back from a pre-season injury and she led the Scotties in scoring for the first time this season, coming off the bench with 16 points.
When asked if Kirkman had exceeded her expectations so far, Coach Jordon Obrien said, "No, that's why I brought her here. I knew she would take charges every game, she's a great shooter and she's a good energy player."
"With such a small bench, I knew they would try and slow us down with a zone defense, but we adjusted well," said Obrien. Fort Scott only brought six players to Highland for Saturday's contest.
GG Smith finished the day with 7 points, and brought down a game-high 13 rebounds. Marina Paes finished with 13 points and Hannah Wertenberger added 10 to round out the double-digit scorers for Highland.
The Scotties were scheduled to be back in action at the Ben Allen Field House on Wednesday, March 3 for a conference matchup against the #1 ranked Labette Cardinals.
