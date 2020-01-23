It's typically a highly competitive contest on the hardwood when Highland and Johnson County meet up and Wednesday night was no different as the Scotties opened KJCCC play with a Top 10 clash against the Cavaliers and earned a 63-55 win.
Behind the hot hand of Armani Turner Highland opened the game strong working to a 15-7 advantage forcing an early Johnson County timeout with Turner dropping 12 of the team's first 15 points hitting her first four three-pointers. Johnson County had a counter putting together a 7-0 run to close the game and ultimately tie the contest at 21-21 early in the second quarter. A 12-0 run by the Scotties followed suit after the game as tied and the Scotties held control of the game entering halftime leading 36-27.
The second half continued to see Johnson County make several advances at the Scotties to make a comeback and while the Cavaliers closed the gap, the Scotties behind some gritty play continued to fend them off and carried an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter and secured the 63-55 win.
Scotties shot just 34.8% from the floor in the win but held Johnson County to 26.4% shooting from the floor as the Cavaliers made only 14 field goals but did go 27-38 from the free throw compared to the Highland getting only 12 free throw attempts.
Turner spear headed the Scotties offensively dropping 30 points on 10-20 shooting including 8-13 from three-point range, while Erin Randle had a monster night with 15 points and career high 17 rebounds, along with five blocks and three assists. Jahnari Brydlong added seven points and seven rebounds, while Tiana Gipson tallied seven points.
The win keeps the Scotties unbeaten on the season moving to 15-0 and 1-0 in KJCCC action. The win is also the fifth against Johnson County in the last six meetings and the 47th straight win at home for the Scotties. Highland keeps the season rolling on Saturday, January 25th when the have a road KJCCC contest against Labette.
