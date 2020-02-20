For only the third time this season the Highland women's basketball suffered defeat as the Scotties battle #15 KCK on the road and were unable to hold their early lead falling 69-56.
The loss moves the Scotties to 20-3 on the season and 6-3 in the KJCCC now tied with Johnson County for the two seed.
KCK opened the game taking a 4-0 lead and the Scotties went scoreless for a three and half minute stretch but once finally breaking through Highland went on a 12-0 run to take control and went on to lead 19-7 at the end of the first quarter. Despite going scoreless for four and half minutes to open the second quarter the Scotties first quarter lead held up until the final three minutes of the first half. KCK finished with a surge of points to close within one at the half as the Scotties held a 25-24 advantage.
Both teams struggled from the floor in the first half and each had double digit turnovers, while Highland used 11 offensive rebounds in the half to hold the lead.
The Scotties lead was not save in the second half as KCK took the lead and extended their advantage in the third quarter until Tiana Gipson drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 41-41 towards the end of the third quarter. In the fourth KCK took advantage of Highland foul trouble and pushed the lead to double figures for the first time on the day for themselves and Highland was unable to overcome the deficit falling 69-56.
Scotties shot a season low 30.9% from the field but did hold KCK to 33.3% from the floor. Eighteen turnovers in the game hurt the Scotties but their defense forced 19 on the Blue Devils of KCK.
In the loss Gipson led Highland with 19 points, while Erin Randle recorded her 10th double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Riana Lawson played a strong game finishing with six points and 10 rebounds.
Highland wraps up the regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 as they travel to play Fort Scott.
