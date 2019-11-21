Home court continues to hold for the No. 7 Highland women’s basketball team as they picked up their 42nd straight home win by capturing a win in an afternoon contest against Washburn JV 77-46.
Highland and Washburn traded shots early in the contest and leads throughout the first quarter until the Ichabod’s took the lead late in the frame and held on to it 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.
Scotties buckled down on Washburn in the second quarter and put together a 13-0 run to open the second quarter to snag the lead and take control as Riana Lawson, Tiana Gipson and Khaliah Hines all hit three-pointers during the run. The lead grew to as high as 13 in the second quarter and the Scotties held Washburn to 2-12 shooting in the quarter to lead 38-25 at the half as the Scotties outscored Washburn 20-5 in the second.
Second half saw another scoreless streak for Washburn as the Ichabod’s went scoreless for nearly five minutes in the second quarter and nearly three minutes to start the second half as Highland posted a 9-0 run out of halftime. Scotties were stout again in the third posting a 20-5 third quarter and holding Washburn to 1-6 shooting in the quarter. Scotties used the big second and third quarters to snag the 77-46 win.
In the win the Scotties shot 45.9 percent from the floor with 17 assists on 28 made field goals, while forcing 25 turnovers by the Ichabod’s and holding Washburn to 35.4 percent shooting which marks the seventh opponent this season in as many games that has shot less than 40% from the floor.
A quartet of double figure scorers paced the Scotties on the day led by Lawson who tallied 19 points on 8-11 shooting. Hines piled up the stats with 16 points going 9-13 from the free throw line, while adding four assists, four rebounds and four steals. Jahnari Brydlong registered her third double-figure performance of the season with 11 points and added seven rebounds, while Tiana Gipson tallied 11 points and five assists.
The win moves the Scotties to 7-0 on the season, while extending their home winning streak to 42-straight games and gave Head Coach, BJ Smith his 130th win at home as Scottie Head Coach. Highland continues their season with the next three games at home starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 against University of St Mary (KS) JV.
