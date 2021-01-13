The Kansas Jayhawk Conference (KJCCC) recently announced fans will not be allowed to attend January indoor sporting contests. The KJCCC will meet at the end of January to re-evaluate their plans for the remainder of the Spring 2021 season.
The Highland Community College Athletic Department is committed to keeping fans engaged with the Scotties. To do so, HCC has partnered with Rainbow Communications to broadcast all of the HCC sporting events in January. All the exciting live action can be found at scottieathletics.com.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the HCC Athletic Department has worked continuously to provide the safest possible learning environment for our student-athletes. Athletic Director, Dr. Bryan Dorrel, worked closely with our athletic trainers, coaches, and school administrators to establish protocols that allowed our teams to organize and practice this fall in the safest and most responsible manner.
All efforts continue to be made to keep our Scottie athletes and staff healthy and safe. Our student-athletes will continue to complete a daily COVID-19 screening monitored by our athletic training staff. HCC has procured additional training equipment to ensure our ability to provide appropriate social distancing among our athletes and all of our programs are encouraged to implement small-group training sessions. Additional attention has been given to wearing masks among athletes and the staff continues to use the highest quality disinfectants to keep our athletic facilities safe and clean .
Information regarding the remainder of the spring sports schedule will be updated on scottieathletics.com. The Athletic Department will continue to monitor, review, and make changes to our COVID-19 policies as necessary.
