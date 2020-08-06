In a news release July 31, Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner Lori Thomas announced that the conference still plans on moving forward with sports taking place this fall.
"While the landscape of the COVID-19 situation remains very fluid, we will continue to adjust our sails and move forward with optimism for the upcoming fall season," Thomas said. "Our task force and the COP believe that it is in the best interest of our 14-members to continue the opening of competition this fall as planned. We will closely monitor the situation as it changes throughout the course of the season and follow all safety measures required by state and local governments for each of our institutions. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and spectators still remains at the forefront of our planning."
The plan is for practices to start Aug. 15, with games beginning Sept. 5 outside of football, which would kick off Sept. 12. Men's soccer, women's soccer, women's volleyball and cross country will open competition no sooner than Sept. 5 with football to follow by opening on Sept. 12.
"Opening contests in the fall as planned will provide us with the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary while still getting in quality conference competition while we're able to," added Thomas. "If a team is forced to quarantine due to positive cases, we'll be able to simply postpone those games to the spring versus canceling them altogether."
The Heart Task Force and Council of Presidents will continue to meet weekly throughout the fall season and has been working to develop the "Heart Promise" which is a document where each institution pledges to prepare athletic events with the same approach. This includes screening before travel, entering playing facility, cleaning and preparation of locker rooms and benches, water options and action steps if a student-athlete begins to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The NAIA also has developed guidelines and recommendations related to screening and testing.
"The Heart desires to be a leader in the NAIA and for us to do anything less than absolutely everything we can to get back on the playing field would cause an adverse effect to those we serve on our campuses," Thomas said.
The NAIA announced this week the postponements of all fall championship events to Spring 2021 and adjustments to the original testing protocol. This decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter if they so choose while still being able to qualify and participate in national championships.
