Fall sports seasons are set to kick off this week, and Hiawatha High School teams put on a show last week to ready themselves and their fans for the new year.
HHS hosted their Gatorade Scrimmage on Friday night, first with the volleyball team squaring off in teams and player announcements in the gym, followed by a football scrimmage later in the evening.
This year, a new football coach is taking the reigns — Michael Downard — who was assistant last year. Another new coach is Trace Woods for girls tennis.
Competition has gotten underway this week with tennis and volleyball already in action. Cross Country has a meet Saturday at Marysville and the Red Hawk football team is on the road to Riverside Friday night.
Next week sees some home competitions with JV football at home Monday, volleyball at home Tuesday and Homecoming action Friday against Nemaha Central. A parade is set for 2 p.m. downtown with pep rallies at the Hiawatha Elementary School and Middle School to follow. Coronation is set for 6:30 p.m. that night with kick-off at 7 p.m. The Homecoming dance will follow the game.
